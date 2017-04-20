UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Card Factory Plc:
* Appointment of Kristian (Kris) Lee to board as chief financial officer
* Lee will succeed Darren Bryant who, as announced on Jan. 26, is to retire from role after eight years with group
* Lee's appointment will take effect at a date to be agreed once his departure date from Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been finalised
* Lee's current employment terms include a twelve month notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources