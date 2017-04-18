BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - CEO S. P. Johnson IV's total compensation in 2016 was $5.1 million versus $4.7 million in 2015- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ooUqaz) Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.