May 8 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* New awards for Q1 were $3.3 billion, as compared to $1.2 billion for Q1 of 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view $9.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at end of q1 of 2017 was $19.3 billion

* cb&i reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.42 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $4.00

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion