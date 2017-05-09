BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 CBS Corp:
* CBS Corporation and CBS affiliate board announce new wide-ranging agreement
* CBS Corp says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed
* CBS Corp says deal addresses affiliates' continued participation in cbs all access, additional opportunities to participate in over-the-top platforms
* CBS Corp - new deal establishes a framework for distribution of local signals on Google's Youtube TV, Hulu's new television streaming service
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016