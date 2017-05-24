BRIEF-PhaseRx files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 mln
* PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing
May 23 Ceiba Energy Services Inc
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Says in Q1 2017, Ceiba recorded revenue of $2.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to Q1 2016
* Ceiba Energy Services Inc - Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Anticipates $3.5 million to $4.5 million in one-time cash items related to June 2017 restructuring - sec filing
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018