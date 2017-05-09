BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Cerus Corp
* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract options totaling $46.6 million to support intercept red blood cell system development
* Cerus corp- additional $46.6 million brings cerus' total allocation up to $88.4 million to date
* Cerus corp- recepi phase iii study protocol is under fda review, and redes phase iii study is open for enrollment
* Cerus corp- current allocations fund two of three expected phase iii studies for possible future pma submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.