May 9 Cerus Corp

* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract options totaling $46.6 million to support intercept red blood cell system development

* Cerus corp- additional $46.6 million brings cerus' total allocation up to $88.4 million to date

* Cerus corp- recepi phase iii study protocol is under fda review, and redes phase iii study is open for enrollment

* Cerus corp- current allocations fund two of three expected phase iii studies for possible future pma submission