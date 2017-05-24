BRIEF-George Mack to join Greenhill
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says its biggest shareholder plans to buy at least 30 million shares in the company in next 12 months after adding about 0.1 percent stake on May 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qTCcmn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
* Parke Bancorp Inc - board approved an increase in dividend rate from $0.10 per share to $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: