BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global
* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc
June 27 Chembio Diagnostics Inc:
* Chembio Diagnostics announces at--market program
* Chembio Diagnostics- announced that it has established an "at--market" program through which it may offer and sell up to $21.2 million of common stock
* Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will be acting as sales agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.
