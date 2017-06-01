BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
June 1 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd
* Chinacache international holdings - got "content delivery network business operating license" from ministry of industry & information technology of china
* Chinacache international holdings ltd says under terms of license, company is allowed to operate four types of type i valued-added telecom businesses
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.