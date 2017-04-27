BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
April 27 Chromadex Corp:
* Chromadex announces strategic investment led by Mr. Li Ka-Shing
* Chromadex Corp - entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $25 million of its common stock
* Chromadex Corp - securities purchase agreement of its common stock in a private placement led by Hong Kong business leader Mr. Li Ka-Shing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.