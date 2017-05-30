US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 New Flyer Industries Inc
* City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
* City of Phoenix exercised options under contract for 40-foot, 60-foot heavy-duty xcelsior buses for total of 54 equivalent units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations