BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 ClearStream Energy Services Inc :
* ClearStream announces appointment of interim CEO
* Says CEO and president John Cooper resigned
* ClearStream Energy Services Inc - company's executive chairman, Dean Macdonald, will assume role of interim CEO
* ClearStream Energy Services Inc - Cooper will remain on board
* ClearStream board will immediately initiate a process to fill position of CEO on a permanent basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities