US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Cloud Peak Energy Inc-
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.30
* Qtrly total revenue $195.7 million versus $181.2 million
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $80 - $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: