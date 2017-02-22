Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $255 to $265 million
* ClubCorp reports sixth consecutive year of record results, and announces acquisition of North Hills Country Club
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion
* Q4 revenue $345.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.6 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - for 2017, company expects ROI expansion capital to be approximately $40 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.