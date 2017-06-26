June 26 First Cobalt Corp:

* CobalTech to merge with First Cobalt

* Says CobalTech will receive 0.2632 of a First Cobalt common share for each CobalTech common share​

* Says deal represents an equivalent of $0.20 per CobalTech share​

* ‍Says CobalTech will maintain position in First Cobalt, allowing upside participation as First Cobalt progresses with exploration programs​