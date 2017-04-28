BRIEF-BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says Fed meeting continues to signal 3 rate hikes in 2017
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
April 28 CFT
* Compagnie financiere tradition: reported revenue stable in Q1 2017 at 213.4 million Swiss ($214.60 million) compared with 219.5 million Swiss francs in same period in 2016, up 0.2 pct constant currencies
* At current exchange rates, Q1 consolidated revenue showed a decrease of 2.8 pct, impacted by weakness of pound sterling compared to same period last year
* Q1 group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 230.4 million Swiss francs, compared with 236.4 million Swiss francs in 2016, an increase of 0.4 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals