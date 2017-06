April 18 Cortus Energy AB:

* SIGNS RENEWABLE ENERGY DELIVERY AGREEMENT WITH HÖGANÄS AB

* PLAN IS TO BEGIN TESTING ENERGY GAS IN HOGANAS' PRODUCTION IN H1 2018

* FOLLOWING TESTING REGULAR DELIVERY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS MEANS ANNUAL SALES FOR CORTUS OF ABOUT SEK 15 MILLION AS OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)