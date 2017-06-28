BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility
* Extended maturity of revolving secured line of credit facility from june 22, 2019 to june 22, 2020
* Credit Acceptance - increased amount of facility from $310.0 million to $345.0 million until june 22, 2019, when amount of facility will decrease to $300.0 million
* Credit Acceptance Corp - as of june 28, 2017, co did not have a balance outstanding under facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited