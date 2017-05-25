BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 DXC Technology Co
* CSC delivers strong revenue, adjusted ebit and adjusted free cash flow growth in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue rose 10.8 percent to $1.043 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.