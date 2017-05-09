BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 CSI Compressco Lp:
* CSI Compressco LP announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $65.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million
* CSI Compressco LP - total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is $15 million to $30 million
* CSI Compressco LP - qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $ 0.46
* CSI Compressco quarter-end new equipment sales orders received totaling $5 million, with backlog of $23.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million compared to prior quarter
* CSI Compressco- capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures that are now projected to be $12 million to $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028