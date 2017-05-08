BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Cubic Corp
* Cubic reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and updates guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.5 billion to $1.54 billion
* Q2 sales $343.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $365 million
* Says total backlog of $2.626 billion as of March 31, 2017
* Cubic Corp says 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance revised to $105 million to $125 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says FY EPS guidance has been withdrawn due to potential for income tax expense volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing