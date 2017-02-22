Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.68
* Q4 revenue $137.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.3 million
* Cyrusone Inc says announcing an 11% increase in 1Q'17 dividend per share to $0.42
* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 normalized FFO per share $2.85 - 2.95
* Cyrusone Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $550 - 600 million
* Cyrusone says to acquire two data centers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Somerset, New Jersey from Sentinel; total purchase price is $490 million
* Cyrusone Inc says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized FFO per diluted share
* Cyrusone Inc says intends to finance acquisition with proceeds of approximately $211 million from early settlement of its forward equity sale
* Cyrusone Inc says also intends to finance acquisition with its recently expanded credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.