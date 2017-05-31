BRIEF-Sachem Head Capital cuts stake in Autodesk to 3.0 pct from 5.8 pct
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
May 31 Cytori Therapeutics Inc
* Cytori and Barda execute $13.4 million contract option for burn clinical trial
* Cytori - Executed option will fund relief trial, U.S. pilot clinical trial of Cytori Cell Therapy (DCCT-10) in thermal burn injury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 22 Home Capital Group Inc had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on Thursday.
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston