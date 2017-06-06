BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 7 Nikkei:
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry expects to log about 65 billion yen in U.S sales in current fiscal year ending March 2018, 12 times the year-earlier result - Nikkei
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources