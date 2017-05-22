BRIEF-Shimao Property announces offering of guaranteed senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP:
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reports a 5.39 percent passive stake in Modern Media Acquisition Corp as of may 12, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qanZyx) Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO and Managing Director Angus Mcnaughton, has advised of his intention to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: