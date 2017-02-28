Feb 27 Delek US Holdings Inc:
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Delek US Holdings -on an adjusted basis, Delek US reported
a net loss of $27.7 million, or $0.44 per basic share for
quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Delek US Holdings -adjustments for q4 2016 include, along
with other items, an after-tax gain of $80.6 million, or $1.30
per share
* Delek US Holdings Inc says on a year-over-year basis
during Q4, lower results were primarily due to a decline in
performance in refining segment
* Delek US Holdings Inc says board of directors had
declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
* Qtrly net sales $ 1.08 billion versus $ 1.12 billion
* Says qtrly crude throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery 72830
BPD versus 69965 bpd
* Says qtrly total throughput at El Dorado, Arkansas
refinery 78018 bpd versus 80794 bpd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: