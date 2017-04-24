CORRECTED-BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 24 Digital China Holdings Ltd:
* Announcement - framework agreement in repsect of possible disposal of interest in a joint venture company and possible acquisition of interest in Hc International, Inc.
* Co will procure sale of and Hc International will procure acquisition of JV interest, representing 60% of interest in Chongqing Micro-Credit
* Pursuant to agreement, it is proposed that both consideration of disposal & total subscription price for HC subscription shares shall be HK$1.23 billion Source text (bit.ly/2oDB3L9) Further company coverage:
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.