BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Diodes Inc
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $236.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $231 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $250 million to $270 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diodes inc says expect Q2 GAAP gross margin to be 32.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percent
* Diodes Inc says expect Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33 percent
* Q2 revenue view $249.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: