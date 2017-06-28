BRIEF-Schindler acquires Dralle Aufzüge in Germany
* IS TO FULLY ACQUIRE GERMAN DRALLE AUFZÜGE GMBH & CO KG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 Dixons Carphone
* FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business
* FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share
* FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016
* FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
June 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.