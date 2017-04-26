BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 26 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings
* Douglas Emmett Inc - deal for approximately $352.8 million.
* Douglas Emmett Inc - a portion of purchase price was provided by a $142 million secured, non-recourse interest only loan to joint venture
* Douglas Emmett - buildings being purchased by existing jv that includes Qatar Investment Authority; co provided 20% of equity capital and manages JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.