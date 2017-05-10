BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Dryships Inc
* Dryships Inc. reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2017
* Dryships - On May 10, 2017, co entered into an agreement to acquire one 158,000 deadweight tons suezmax tanker currently under construction in China
* Dryships Inc - Will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $64.0 million using cash on hand
* Dryships Inc - Expects to take delivery of 158,000 deadweight tons Suezmax tanker during may 2017
* Dryships Inc - Total expected backlog under time charter is estimated to be approximately $43.1 million
* Dryships Inc - Expects to pay a regular fixed quarterly dividend of $2.5 million to holders of its common stock
* Dryships Inc qtrly loss per common share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.