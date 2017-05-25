May 25 Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd-

* Profit for year attributable to owners of company was ¥9,360 million a decrease of 11.2%

* Fy revenue was hk$10.86 billion, recording an increase of 0.6%

* Board has resolved to declare a final dividend of ¥6 per ordinary share

* Profit for year attributable to owners of company was hk$648 million

* Board declared the final dividend of hk$0.42 per ordinary share