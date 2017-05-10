BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 10 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems awarded an approximately $40 million contract to provide advanced c4isr modernization program to the Brazilian marine corps
* Contract from Brazilian marine corps will be performed over a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co to explore options including the sale of its real estate assets and taking the company private.
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results