BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Endeavour Silver Corp
* Endeavour silver completes review of director's agm election status
* At company's annual general meeting on may 3, all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors
* Endeavour silver - mario szotlender did not receive majority of votes cast at meeting in his favour, he tendered his resignation as director of co
* Endeavour silver corp - committee recommended that szotlender's resignation should not be accepted
* Board of directors accordingly declined to accept szotlender's resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities