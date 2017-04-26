April 26 Euronet Worldwide Inc

* Euronet Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $473.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.5 million

* Euronet Worldwide Inc - expects adjusted EPS for Q2 2017, assuming foreign currency exchange rates remain stable through end of Q2, to be about $1.09