BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
April 26 Euronet Worldwide Inc
* Euronet Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $473.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.5 million
* Euronet Worldwide Inc - expects adjusted EPS for Q2 2017, assuming foreign currency exchange rates remain stable through end of Q2, to be about $1.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 A judge told a radio station in the Argentine province of San Juan that he had lifted a suspension on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday.
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)