BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
May 2 Exlservice Holdings Inc
* EXL reports 2017 first quarter results
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57, revenue view $748.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $183 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 11 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $740 million to $760 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced an additional $100 million share repurchase authorization for years 2017 -2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.