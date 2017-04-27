MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
April 27 Extended Stay America Inc-
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay america, inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Announced that they have entered into a share repurchase agreement
* Announced an underwritten secondary offering of 30 million paired shares
* Extended Stay America - extended stay america and esh hospitality intend to repurchase 750,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.