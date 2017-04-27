April 27 Extended Stay America Inc-

* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay america, inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Announced that they have entered into a share repurchase agreement

* Extended Stay America - extended stay america and esh hospitality intend to repurchase 750,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders