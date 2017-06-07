BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
June 7 Facebook Inc:
* Introducing disaster maps that use aggregated, de-identified Facebook data - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2qX4M3C) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)