* Finish Line reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $429.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $434 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 1.1%

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.23

* Finish Line Inc - For Q2 ending August 26, 2017, we expect Finish Line comparable store sales to decrease in low-single digits range

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finish Line Inc says still expects Finish Line comparable store sales to increase in low-single digits range for FY 2018