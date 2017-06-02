BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 First Majestic Silver Corp:
* First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada
* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico
* Company is planning to implement a reinduction and retraining process for union miners as soon as next week
* In coming weeks, company will undertake a phased restart of operations at La Encantada
* Mine production is now expected to restart by mid-June before ramping up to full production by end of June
* Has reached a tentative agreement to restart operations at La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.