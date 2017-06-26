CORRECTED-Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.
June 26 Fitch :
* Fitch says Qatar Airways strategy shows trend to closer airline ties
* Fitch says Qatar Airways' potential purchase of stake in american airlines signals equity stakes gaining momentum as global tie-up option in airline industry
* Acquiring equity stakes can be positive for airline's business profile but impact depends on strength of target airline & level of cooperation achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement among co, unit borrowers party thereto & lenders - SEC filing
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million