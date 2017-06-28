BRIEF-Advenica gets orders from Swedish Defence Materiel Administration
* SWEDISH DEFENCE MATERIEL ADMINISTRATION PURCHASED MORE PRODUCTS FROM ADVENICA'S CROSS DOMAIN SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO TO A VALUE OF OVER HALF A MILLION SEK.
June 28 Flexium Interconnect Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 9
LONDON, June 29 Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's (PwC) audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.
* Says establishes special unit to help large-scale Chinese internet firms expand overseas