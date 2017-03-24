BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 23 Focus Graphite Inc:
* Focus Graphite Inc.: update on private placement
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
* to increase offering from $1.5 million to $2.5 million for an additional 13.3 million units at a price of $0.075 per unit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.