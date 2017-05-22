UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 22 Ford Motor Co
* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations, transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new roles
* Says Hackett named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO, succeeding Mark Fields, who is retiring
* Ford also named leaders to three new roles under Hackett.
* Mark Truby is appointed vice president, communications, and elected a company officer
* Says Jim Farley is appointed executive vice president and president, global markets
* Says Joe Hinrichs is appointed executive vice president and president, global operations
* Mark Truby succeeds Ray Day, who plans to retire from company next year
* Says Marcy Klevorn is appointed executive vice president and president, mobility
* Paul Ballew is appointed vice president and chief data and analytics officer
* Hackett, together with Bill Ford, will focus on three priorities
* Hackett will focus on 3 priorities: sharpening operational execution, modernizing present business, transforming co to meet tomorrow's challenges
* Announces key global leadership changes designed to "further strengthen its core automotive business and accelerate a strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.