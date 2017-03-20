BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies updates on clinical development of AGTC-402
* Enabling study data published in human gene therapy clinical development support clinical development of AGTC-402 for the treatment of CNGA3-deficient achromatopsia
March 20 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:
* Fortuna announces possible delay in filing its annual financial results
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - due to ongoing regulatory review of 2015 annual filings, co may be delayed in filing annual audited financial statements
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc- expects to be in a position to complete filing within 45 days of date hereof
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - delay in filing its annual audited financial statements and related MD&A for years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - company's annual financial documents are required to be filed no later than march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enabling study data published in human gene therapy clinical development support clinical development of AGTC-402 for the treatment of CNGA3-deficient achromatopsia
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.