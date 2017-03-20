March 20 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* Fortuna announces possible delay in filing its annual financial results

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - due to ongoing regulatory review of 2015 annual filings, co may be delayed in filing annual audited financial statements

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc- expects to be in a position to complete filing within 45 days of date hereof

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - delay in filing its annual audited financial statements and related MD&A for years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - company's annual financial documents are required to be filed no later than march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: