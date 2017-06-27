BRIEF-FedEx says TNT Express operations disrupted due to infiltration of an information system virus
* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred
June 27 FOX Sports:
* Says has partnered with Facebook to stream UEFA Champions League matches via Facebook Live during the 2017-18 season Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 The euro hit a one-year high against the dollar on Wednesday and German 10-year Bund yields continued to rise after doubling the previous day, on bets that Europe's and Britain's central banks are preparing to scale back economic stimulus.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.