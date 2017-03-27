UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Faurecia/Parrot:
* Parrot wraps up its strategic and capital partnership between Faurecia and its subsidiary Parrot Automotive
* Faurecia will initially acquire a 20% interest in Parrot Automotive SAS through a reserved capital increase for 27.3 million euros
* The price for the new shares has been set based on an enterprise value of 100 million euros for Parrot Automotive
* Faurecia will subscribe to bonds to be converted into existing Parrot Automotive shares issued by Parrot SA, for a total of 41 million euros Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources