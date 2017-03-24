BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Gannett Co Inc
* CEO Robert Dickey's total compensation for 2016 was $6.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer