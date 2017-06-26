BRIEF-Repligen prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
June 26Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Gansu Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to berberine tannate manufactured by the company and the valid period is until June 21, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5JspPE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock