BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue $38.2 million versus $20.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - expect to sell Genco Prosperity, last of ten vessels identified for sale, for total net proceeds of $2.9 million
* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - currently expect nine of our vessels to be drydocked during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing